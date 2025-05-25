Abbott (4-0) earned the win against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Abbott allowed a solo homer in the third inning but otherwise kept the Cubs in check despite inducing just five whiffs on 83 pitches. The southpaw has now given up more than one earned run only once in eight starts and has completed at least five innings in six of them. He'll take a stellar 1.77 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 45:17 K:BB over 40.2 innings into a road rematch with the Cubs next weekend.