Abbott didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Nationals, allowing two unearned runs on six hits and three walks across 6.2 innings. He struck out one.

Abbott came out of the All-Star break strong, with both runs scored while he was on the mound Sunday going unearned. Still, the Reds could only put two runners across on offense, keeping Abbott from earning what would have been his fifth win in six starts. After posting a 3.87 ERA in 21 starts as a rookie, Abbott has taken a sizable step forward in Year 2, tallying a 3.39 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 19 starts and 106.1 innings. He's expected to make his next appearance against the Rays in Tampa Bay next weekend.