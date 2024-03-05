Abbott allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out two over three innings in Monday's spring start against the Athletics.

The A's jumped on Abbott early, touching him for three runs and five hits in the first inning, including Shea Langeliers three-run home run. The left-hander met more trouble in the third when he gave up singles to the first two hitters, leading to the fourth run. Abbott is in the mix for the final member of the rotation; however, there could be two open slots depending on how Nick Lodolo (lower leg) progresses.