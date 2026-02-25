Abbott allowed two runs on two hits and struck out two over two innings in Tuesday's spring start against Kansas City.

Abbott was pleased with his Cactus League debut, telling Mark Sheldon of MLB.com that he threw all five of his pitches and was encouraged by his efficiency (27 pitches, 17 strikes, no walks). The lone blemish was a two-out, two-run home run allowed to Josh Rojas. The left-hander is having a normal camp, which is a change from last season, when he didn't make his spring debut until March 17 due to recovery from a shoulder injury and opened the regular season on the injured list.