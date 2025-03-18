Abbott allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two over three innings in Monday's spring start against the Guardians.

Results weren't important for Abbott, who was behind other starter candidates due to a shoulder issue that first cropped up at the end of the 2024 regular season and stayed with him over the winter. He made his Cactus League debut and was pleased with the 48-pitch effort, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. The left-hander felt he was locating all of his pitches and getting three up-and-downs was a positive. The Reds would like Abbott to able to work five innings to feel comfortable inserting him into the rotation to start the regular season. Abbott will have one more opportunity during the Cactus League. Cincinnati does not need a fifth starter until April 5, which would give Abbott another session against minor leaguers or in a simulated game. If Abbott is not ready to go by then, Graham Ashcraft or Carson Spiers would fill in.