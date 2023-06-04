The Reds will select Abbott's contract from Triple-A Louisville to have him start Monday's game against the Brewers in Cincinnati, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hunter Greene's will have his next start pushed back because of hip stiffness, so Abbott will get the chance to make his MLB debut as the Reds kick off their series with Milwaukee. According to Goldsmith , the 24-year-old lefty won't merely be in line for a spot start, as it appears Abbott will get a longer-term look in the Cincinnati rotation. Abbott has been sensational in the minors, and while his rookie status and tough home park create some fantasy risk, there's no denying there's potential for him to help in redraft formats during the 2023 campaign.