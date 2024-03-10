Abbott allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five over three innings in Saturday's spring start against the Diamondbacks.

Abbott was supposed to pitch four innings, but manager David Bell pulled him after the pitcher allowed the first batter to reach base in the fourth, according to Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer. The left-hander had a second consecutive subpar Cactus League start and overall has given up eight runs and 16 hits over 10 spring innings. Despite the results, Bell did not sound worried. "He's still working toward being really sharp like we know he can be," the manager said. "He's going through that normal process in spring training. He came in looking really good and he'll get back there by the end of camp." Abbott added that he's been focusing on inside fastballs to righties during camp and used the word "bad" to describe the execution of those inside fastballs Saturday. He's still in the mix for a rotation spot, but that likely depends on the progress Nick Lodolo (lower leg) makes.