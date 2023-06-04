The Reds added Abbott to their taxi squad Sunday, and he's expected to enter Cincinnati's rotation during the upcoming week, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Cincinnati has five healthy starters at the moment, so expect manager David Bell to clarify whether one of those pitchers is moving to the bullpen, the minors or the injured list to clear a spot for Abbott, or if the 24-year-old lefty will become part of a six-man rotation. After earning a promotion to Louisville following a dazzling start to the season at Double-A Chattanooga, Abbott didn't slow down over his seven Triple-A starts, pitching to a 3.05 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 54:14 K:BB in 38.1 innings. The strikeout upside Abbott offers will make him an intriguing speculative pickup in deeper leagues, though he could endure some hiccups in his first exposure to the majors.