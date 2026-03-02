Reds' Andrew Abbott: One good inning
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abbott allowed four runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two over 2.2 innings in Sunday's spring start against the Athletics.
Abbott sandwiched two troublesome innings around a perfect second frame. Three batters in, the Reds were down, 2-0, as Abbott surrendered a two-run home run. It was the second homer allowed in as many games. The left-hander then retired seven of the next eight batters before ceding a two-out, run-producing double in the third, which ended his day. Abbott worked his pitch count to 43 (28 strikes) in his second Cactus League start.