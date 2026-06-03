Reds' Andrew Abbott: Quality start in no-decision

Abbott didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Royals, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks with five strikeouts across six innings.

Abbott logged his second straight quality start and fourth in his last seven outings while also generating 12 swinging strikes, his second-most in a start this season. However, the left-hander did walk a season-high four batters and dealt with some traffic on the bases. All three runs allowed came in the top of the fourth inning via four singles and a pair of bases on balls. After a rough month of April, Abbott has steadied of late, yielding just 10 runs over his last 40 innings (2.25 ERA) with a 28:18 K:BB in that span. His ERA for the season is now 4.06 with a 47:31 K:BB across 68.2 innings. Abbott's strikeout rate (15.8 percent) has dipped a full six percentage points from last season.