Abbott (7-1) yielded a run on three hits over seven innings Sunday, striking out three and earning a win over St. Louis.

Abbott coughed up a run in the second inning before retiring the final 18 batters he faced in a dominant performance. He's given up one or zero earned runs in 12 of his 14 starts this season, but he was tagged with a combined nine runs in the other two. With Sunday's 100-pitch performance, he dropped his season ERA to 1.79 with a 72:20 K:BB across 75.1 frames. Abbott is 5-1 with a 1.59 ERA over his last seven outings. He's in line for a home matchup against San Diego next weekend.