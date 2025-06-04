Abbott (5-1) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up five runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings as the Reds were routed 9-1 by the Brewers. He struck out six.

The southpaw was very sharp for the most part, generating 36 called or swinging strikes among his 100 pitches (72 total strikes), but a couple offerings caught too much of the plate and got turned into two-run homers by Jackson Chourio in the fifth inning and Daz Cameron in the sixth. It's the first time this season Abbott has served up multiple home runs in a start, and despite the setback he'll take a 2.18 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 59:19 K:BB through 53.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Cleveland.