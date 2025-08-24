Abbott (8-4) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Saturday, giving up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits while striking out six over four innings.

The left-hander was hit hard from the jump, surrendering four consecutive hits and three runs in the first inning. The outing didn't get better from there as Abbott served up a two-run homer to Lourdes Gurriel in the third and another two-run shot to Geraldo Perdomo an inning later. The rough outing came just six days after Abbott delivered one of his best starts of the season, when he tossed seven scoreless innings against Milwaukee. The 26-year-old still carries an impressive 2.62 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 118:35 K:BB in 134 innings but will look to get back on track in his next scheduled start against St. Louis.