Abbott (1-0) earned the win over Milwaukee on Monday, allowing one hit and four walks while striking out six batters over six scoreless innings.

Abbott's control was a bit shaky, but he gave up just one hit -- a fifth-inning Joey Wiemer double -- in six scoreless frames. The rookie southpaw walked four batters, though some of that may be chalked up to nerves as three of them came to the first six Brewers he faced. Abbott was already expected to get more than just a spot start, and his results Monday should cement that decision. He's tentatively slated to face the Cardinals on the road his next time out.