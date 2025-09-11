Abbott (9-6) earned the win over San Diego on Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters over eight innings.

Abbott entered Wednesday having gone 0-3 with an 8.56 ERA over his previous three contests and hadn't notched a victory in any of his past nine starts. The southpaw got back into the win column with a gem against the Padres, completing eight frames for the second time this season and giving up just one run (on a Fernando Tatis homer). Abbott was efficient in getting through the eighth on 102 pitches, and he racked up 15 whiffs. He now holds a 2.79 ERA, 11th-best among qualified MLB pitchers, through 26 outings spanning 151.2 innings on the campaign.