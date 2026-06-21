Reds' Andrew Abbott: Stifles Yankees for fifth win

Abbott (5-4) picked up the win in Saturday's 10-2 rout of the Yankees, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out six.

The southpaw served up a solo shot to Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning, but Abbott shut down the home side from there and got plenty of run support before exiting after 97 pitches (59 strikes). It was his first win since May 20, but Abbott has given up three runs or fewer in 10 straight trips to the mound, a stretch in which he's delivered a 2.41 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 45:26 K:BB over 56 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is set to come on the road next weekend in Pittsburgh.