Abbott didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rays, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

The southpaw left the mound in line for his ninth win of the season, but Graham Ashcraft coughed up a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh inning. Abbott instead came away with his third straight quality start and his eighth of the year, continuing a dominant stretch that has seen him give up two earned runs or fewer in seven of his last eight outings while posting a 1.99 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB over 49.2 innings. Abbott will look to stay locked in for his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next week against Atlanta.