Abbott (8-3) took the loss Monday against Philadelphia, yielding three runs on six hits and no walks over 7.2 innings with six strikeouts

The Cincinnati southpaw was cruising through seven innings against a tough Phillies lineup but was pulled in the eighth after allowing three consecutive hits with two outs. Abbott tossed 104 total pitches, from which he generated an impressive 18 whiffs, to notch his seventh outing with six or more Ks this season. Through 115.1 total innings, the All-Star lefty has pitched to a 2.41 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 105:35 K:BB. Abbott currently lines up to make his next start at home against the Brewers this weekend.