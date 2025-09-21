Abbott did not factor into the decision in Sunday's game against the Cubs, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out two across 4.2 innings.

Abbott and the Reds' bullpen kept the Cubs off the board in Sunday's series finale, and the 26-year-old southpaw would have been in line for the win had he recorded one more out in the fifth inning. Abbott has failed to complete five innings in four of his last six starts, and over that span he has posted a 4.94 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB across 31 innings. He's slated to make his final start of the regular season next weekend on the road against the Brewers.