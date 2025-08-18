Abbott did not factor into Sunday's decision against the Brewers, allowing four hits while striking out seven across seven scoreless frames. He did not issue a walk.

Abbott faced the minimum number of batters in five of seven frames, generating 12 whiffs and eight groundouts while tossing 92 pitches (61 strikes). It was the southpaw's fourth scoreless outing this season and lined him up for the win before William Contreras smacked a two-run homer in the ninth. Abbott has a 2.28 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 130 innings this season, which ranks second and 14th best, respectively, among qualified starters in the majors. His next start is slated for next weekend on the road against the Diamondbacks, when he'll aim to collect his first win since July 9 against the Marlins.