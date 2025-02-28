Manager Terry Francona indicated Friday that Abbott's (shoulder) availability for the start of the regular season remains up in the air, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The left-hander finished last season on the injured list due to a shoulder strain, so he's had a slower, more deliberate buildup early in spring training. A bout with the flu slowed Abbott's progress this week, and Francona doesn't expect the 25-year-old to be built up to 100 pitches by the start of the regular season. He could still begin the season in the starting rotation if he can get built up to about five innings, otherwise Graham Ashcraft or Carson Spiers could get a turn or two before Abbott steps in as the No. 5 starter.