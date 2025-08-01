Abbott didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's 10-inning loss to Atlanta, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and five walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out one.

Abbott struggled with his command Thursday, a rarity for the left-hander this year, as he matched a season-high with five free passes. Still, Abbott has held opponents to two earned runs or fewer in eight of his last nine starts. His ERA sits at a sparkling 2.15 with a 1.11 WHIP and 96:33 K:BB across 19 starts (108.2 innings) this season. Abbott's currently lined up to face the Cubs on the road in his next outing.