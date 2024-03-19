Abbott will open the regular season in the Reds' rotation, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Brandon Williamson is set to miss the first several weeks of the season due to a shoulder injury, meaning Abbott will claim the fifth and final spot of Cincinnati's rotation. Abbott hasn't had a particularly impressive spring, giving up seven earned runs in eight innings, but the 24-year-old southpaw had a successful enough rookie campaign to make it reasonable to think he'll bounce back during the regular season.