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Reds' Brady Singer: Making next start Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Singer is slated to start Wednesday's series finale against the Guardians in Cincinnati, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Heading into the week, the Reds had confirmed Singer as their starter for the middle game of the series with the Guardians, but he'll wind up getting pushed back a day in the schedule after a rainout Monday created a doubleheader Tuesday. A candidate to be moved ahead of next Monday's trade deadline, Singer has bounced back from a rocky start to the season by going 3-4 with a 2.92 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 52:16 K:BB In 52.1 innings over nine starts since the beginning of June.

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