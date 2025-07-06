Burns did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Phillies, allowing a run on two hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out seven.

While Burns couldn't make it out of the fifth inning after throwing 91 pitches, it was certainly an encouraging outing for the rookie right-hander after he allowed seven runs (five earned) while recording just one out in his last start against the Red Sox. The 22-year-old Burns sports an 8.10 ERA with a 1.90 WHIP through his first 10 major-league innings, though he's averaged an impressive 13.5 K/9. Burns is currently lined up for a more favorable home matchup with the Rockies his next time out.