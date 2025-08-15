Manager Terry Francona said Friday that the "best case" scenario is Burns (elbow) will be on the injured list for only a couple of weeks, and Burns could start throwing again this week, Charlie Clifford of NBC5 Cincinnati reports.

Burns was placed on the injured list Friday morning, retroactive to Aug. 12, with a flexor strain in his throwing elbow. Francona noted that Burns, who will be under a workload restriction for the rest of the 2025 season, was slated to pitch out of the bullpen Wednesday but reported shoulder stiffness. Further evaluation revealed the strain. Team doctors believe Burns avoided serious injury, though. The rookie flamethrower could resume throwing in the coming days and could return before the calendar flips to September.