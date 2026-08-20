Burns took a no-decision against the Cardinals on Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out eight.

Burns labored a bit Wednesday, needing 104 pitches to complete five innings, but he recorded at least six punchouts in his fourth consecutive start. The hard-throwing right-hander has been incredibly consistent to this point, working at least five frames in all 24 outings while conceding more than two runs just four times. Burns is set to take an outstanding 2.51 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 159:48 K:BB over 136 innings into a soft matchup with the lowly Giants.