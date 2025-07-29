Burns (0-3) took the loss Monday against the Dodgers, conceding three runs on six hits and one walk over 5.2 innings with 10 strikeouts.

The rookie right-hander notched his third consecutive double-digit K performance but remains in search of his first win after six starts. Burns generated an astounding 21 whiffs out of his 91 total pitches. After allowing a run in the opening frame, the 22-year-old was steady until the fifth when Shohei Ohtani plated two additional runs on a double. Through 27.1 total innings, Burns sports an ugly 6.26 ERA and 1.54 WHIP; however, he has been unlucky as evidenced by a .400 BABIP against him, as he's pitched to a sterling 3.01 FIP and 45:12 K:BB. Burns currently lines up to make his next start during the MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway against Atlanta this weekend.