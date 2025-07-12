Burns settled for a no-decision after working six innings, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out 10, during Friday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

It's been a roller-coaster ride for Burns in the first four starts of his big-league career, but this was the sharpest he's looked so far. The rookie right-hander fanned 10, the first time he's eclipsed the double-digit mark. He did allow another home run, already the third one he's allowed, but the potential for the 22-year-old as a future ace was on full display. Burns enters the All-Star break with 25 strikeouts in just 16 innings as he looks to hold down his rotation spot in the second half.