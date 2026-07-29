Reds' Chase Burns: Hurt by defense in no-decision

Burns didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians, allowing five runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The matinee got off to a disastrous start for Burns and the Reds, as an Edwin Arroyo error helped prolong the frame and eventually set up a grand slam by Kyle Manzardo. The right-hander kept his cool and shut Cleveland down for the next three frames, exiting after 89 pitches (58 strikes) with the score tied 5-5. Burns still hasn't been saddled with a loss since April 10, and over nine starts since the beginning of June he's gone 5-0 with a 2.98 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 56:21 K:BB over 48.1 innings. He'll look to stay sharp in his next outing, which is currently scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Pirates.