Reds' Chase Burns: Mixed results in no-decision

Burns did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-7 win over the Pirates, allowing five runs on nine hits and no walks with 10 strikeouts over six innings.

Burns tallied a season-high 10 strikeouts but also yielded five earned runs for just the second time in 16 outings. He still generated a whopping 17 swinging strikes on 93 pitches and has now worked at least five innings in every start this season. The 23-year-old owns a 2.36 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 112:29 K across 91.2 frames this season and lines up for a road matchup with the Brewers next week.