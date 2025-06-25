Burns took a no-decision Tuesday against the Yankees, giving up three runs on six hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out eight.

The rookie right-hander showed plenty of promise in his major-league debut, generating 12 whiffs and touching 100 mph with his fastball twice. Burns also notably became the second Reds pitcher since 1920 to strike out the side in the first inning of his MLB debut in the process, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, but the Yankees were able to tag him for three runs in the fourth frame. His next turn in Cincinnati's rotation tentatively projects for next week in Boston, and Burns figures to stick around in the big leagues at least until Hunter Greene (groin/back) is ready to return.