Burns (0-1) took the loss after throwing just 0.1 innings, allowing seven runs (five earned) on five hits and two walks, during Monday's 13-6 loss to the Red Sox.

Burns had a tough go of things during his second career start. In a bit of reversal from his first outing, in which he struck out five of the first batters he faced, the rookie right-hander got tagged for seven runs in the first inning, and he lasted just 33 pitches and one out before his evening came to a close. With Hunter Greene (groin/back) still on the shelf, the 22-year-old is likely to stick and make at least one more start, but will need to have a short memory with the NL East-leading Phillies looming next.