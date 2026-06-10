Reds' Chase Burns: Strikes out seven in no-decision

Burns allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday.

Burns continues to rack up the strikeouts -- he has logged at least seven in 10 of his 13 starts this season. He's also been great at preventing runs, giving up two or fewer in all but one of his outings. He's now at a 2.14 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 88:23 K:BB through 75.2 innings. His next start is expected to be at home versus the Mets. Burns allowed two runs over 5.1 innings while striking out eight in a win over the Mets on May 26.