Reds' Chase Burns: Tagged for five runs in loss

Burns (13-2) took the loss against the Nationals on Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six across 5.1 innings.

It looked like business as usual through five innings for Burns outside of a two-run single he gave up in the third. However, he allowed four of the five batters he faced in the sixth on base and was tagged for three runs in the frame. It was the third time this season that Burns yielded five runs in a start, and he came away with his first loss since April 10 against the Angels. It has still been a stellar season for the 23-year-old right-hander, whose 13 wins is tied for third-most in the majors. Burns will take a 2.61 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 124 innings into his next start, which is lined up for next weekend at home against the Marlins.