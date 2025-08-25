Reds manager Terry Francona said Sunday that Burns (elbow) has a bullpen session scheduled for Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

It appears to be the first time he's thrown off a mound since he was diagnosed with a Grade 1 right flexor strain on Aug. 15. It's not clear when Burns might be activated from the 15-day injured list, but the Reds could speed up his timetable if they elect to bring him back as a reliever.