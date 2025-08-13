The Reds activated Greene (groin) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, the Reds optioned Sam Benschoter to Triple-A Louisville. Greene hasn't pitched since June 3 due to a strained groin. He's also dealt with back issues this season. Greene (4-3) has made 11 starts this season, registering a 2.72 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 73:14 K:BB across 59.2 innings of work. He went 5.1 innings and threw 79 pitches in his latest rehab start last Friday.