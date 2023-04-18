Greene and the Reds agreed Tuesday to a six-year, $53 million contract extension with a seventh-year club option, Jeff Passan of ESPN reports.
The new deal kicks in this season and will buy out what would have been Greene's first two years of free agency. The option for 2029 is worth $21 million and carries a $2 million buyout. Greene, 23, is one of the hardest-throwing starting pitchers in baseball history and boasts 188 strikeouts through his first 142.2 major-league innings. Granted, he's also issued 54 walks in that span and holds a career 4.42 ERA. With a little improvement in his overall command and secondary offerings, the right-hander could emerge as a full-on superstar in Cincinnati.