The Reds placed Greene on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right groin strain.

Greene was hurt during Tuesday's start against the Brewers. It's the same injury that caused him to miss much of May, although the Reds are still awaiting MRI results to see what the severity is this time around. Manager Terry Francona said Wednesday that Greene also dealt with a lower-back issue during Tuesday's outing which may or may not have been related to the groin injury, per Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News. Greene will be eligible for activation June 19, but the Reds might tread more carefully with him this time. Wade Miley has been signed to take Greene's roster spot and should also absorb his spot in the rotation.