Reds' Hunter Greene: Confirmed for Game 1 on Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greene will start Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Dodgers on Tuesday.
The Reds left open the possibility of using Greene out of the bullpen Sunday in the final game of the regular season, but once that didn't happen, he became the obvious choice to take the ball in Game 1. Greene collected a 2.76 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 132:26 K:BB over 107.2 innings covering 19 starts this season. He'll be opposed by Blake Snell on Tuesday.
