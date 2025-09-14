Greene allowed five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three over 2.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Saturday.

Greene gave up a pair of home runs in the second inning and his struggles continued in the third before the early hook. This was his shortest start of the year and his worst performance since allowing five runs over three innings April 19 versus the Orioles. He's still at a 3.01 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 116:23 K:BB through 92.2 innings over 17 starts, so chalk this up to just a bad start, especially since four of his previous five outings were quality starts. The right-hander will try to get back on track in a home start versus the Cubs next week.