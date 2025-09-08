Greene (6-4) allowed a run on one hit and two walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out 12 and earning a win over the Mets.

Greene gave up a solo homer to Brett Baty in the third inning but was otherwise untouchable in a huge win Sunday. It was Greene's longest start since April 13, and he tied his season high with 12 punchouts. He also matched his season best with 21 whiffs, including 11 with his fastball that averaged 100.2 mph. The flamethrowing righty now owns a 2.59 ERA with a 113:19 K:BB through 90.1 innings this season. Greene has produced a 2.35 ERA with a 40:5 K:BB in five appearances since returning from the injured list. He's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Athletics next weekend.