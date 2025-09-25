Greene didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Pirates, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

Matched up against NL Cy Young Award favorite Paul Skenes, Greene came through with his 11th quality start of the season, but he still exited the mound after 96 pitches (63 strikes) with the Reds in a 2-0 hole -- only for late homers by Noelvi Marte and Tyler Stephenson to get Greene off the hook for his fifth loss of the season. Cincy is one game back of the final wild-card spot with four to play as the Reds duke it out with the Mets and Diamondbacks for a playoff berth, so Greene could be needed over the weekend if the season is on the line. If not, he wraps up his 2025 campaign with a 2.76 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 132:26 K:BB over 107.2 innings.