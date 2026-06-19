Reds' Hunter Greene: Four scoreless in first rehab start

Greene (elbow) struck out six over four scoreless frames Thursday in his first rehab start with the Reds' Arizona Complex League affiliate.

Greene yielded two hits, walked one and topped out at 101.1 mph on the radar gun, per Lance McAlister of 700 WLW Sports Talk. He got his pitch count up to 54, throwing 39 pitches for strikes. It's an encouraging first rehab outing for Greene, who is coming back from mid-March surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow. It's unclear when or where Greene's next rehab start will take place, but the Reds expect the right-hander to rejoin the rotation before the All-Star break.