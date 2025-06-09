Greene is headed to Los Angeles on Monday for a second opinion on his back and groin injuries, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Greene initially injured his groin in a May 7 start against Atlanta but missed the minimum 15 days on the IL and made three starts before aggravating the groin issue while also coming down with a back issue June 3 versus Milwaukee. He's already been sent back to the 15-day injured list but appears to be looking at a lengthier recovery this time around. Wade Miley has been signed by Cincinnati and is expected to make his first start with the Reds on Monday against the Guardians.