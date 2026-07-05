Reds' Hunter Greene: Hit around in season debut

Greene (0-1) took the loss against the Orioles on Saturday, allowing eight runs on seven hits and four walks with seven strikeouts over 3.1 innings.

Greene allowed a three-run homer in the first inning before being charged with five runs while recording only one out in the fourth. On the bright side, he generated an impressive 15 swinging strikes on 89 pitches in his first start since undergoing elbow surgery in March. He'll look to continue shaking off the rust in one final start before the All-Star break, which lines up as a home matchup with the Cubs next weekend.