Greene didn't factor into the decision in Friday's loss to the Cubs, giving up two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two batters in four innings.

Making his first start since early May after landing on the injured list with a groin strain, Greene was pulled relatively early after hitting 83 pitches through four innings. He left with a 4-2 lead after giving up a two-run shot to Pete Crow-Armstrong but would have to settle for a no-decision after watching the Reds' bullpen give up 11 runs in the final three frames. Greene now owns a 2.54 ERA through 49.2 innings this year and will have a favorable matchup against the Royals during his next start.