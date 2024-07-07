Greene pitched seven scoreless innings in a no-decision against Detroit on Saturday. He allowed three hits and issued two walks while striking out seven batters.

Greene was on his game Saturday, racking up 15 swinging strikes while holding the Tigers without an extra-base hit. He departed with a 2-0 lead but had to settle for a no-decision as a result of the Reds' bullpen allowing five runs in the eighth frame. Though he wasn't able to nab the win, Greene collected his seventh quality start of the season and lowered his ERA to 3.45. The seven punchouts gives him 116 on the campaign, tied for 11th-most in the majors.