Greene allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three over two innings in Saturday's split-squad spring game against Cleveland.

Greene pounded the zone, something Guardian batters were prepared for and jumped on for a couple of hard-hit balls in the opening frame, including a two-run home run by Lane Thomas. "It's the first game," Greene told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. "They're 0-0 pitches and guys are swinging. They know I get ahead with fastballs and for me, I wasn't disappointed or mad or scratching my head. That's going to happen." Greene allowed more hard contact in the second inning but managed to get out of a two-on, two-out jam. Greene is expected get the ball for the Reds come Opening Day.