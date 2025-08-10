Greene (groin) allowed five runs on two hits and three walks while striking out seven over 5.1 innings for Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

This was Greene's fourth rehab outing -- third at the Triple-A level -- and he upped his pitch count to 79. The pitch count and innings indicate he could re-enter the Reds' rotation, but the right-hander's next step is still to be determined. Greene has allowed 11 runs (10 earned) on 10 hits, including four home runs, and five walks while striking out 24 over 13 rehab innings.